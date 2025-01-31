Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Creekside Partners bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 920.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 386,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,109,000 after purchasing an additional 348,170 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $2,547,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,531 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $128.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day moving average of $113.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.71 and a 12 month high of $129.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

