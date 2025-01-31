Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,877,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,745,000 after buying an additional 613,683 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,641,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,113,000 after acquiring an additional 91,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,386,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,152,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,764,000 after buying an additional 109,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,015,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,418,000 after buying an additional 27,848 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $96.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

