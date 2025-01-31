Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $896,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.
NYSEARCA IJS opened at $111.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.39. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.89 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
