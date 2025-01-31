Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Herbst Group LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $91,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

AUTL stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AUTL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $7.60 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.