Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,445,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,784,190,000 after buying an additional 518,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,304,000 after buying an additional 251,361 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,274,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,683,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,999,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,309,000 after buying an additional 184,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,703,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,205,000 after buying an additional 30,367 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $220.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.95 and a 200-day moving average of $221.40. The company has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.41 and a one year high of $235.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

