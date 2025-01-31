Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 274 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,831,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $477,173,000 after buying an additional 176,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,143,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,410,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,853,000 after buying an additional 182,130 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,267,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $223,994,000 after purchasing an additional 775,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,023,000 after purchasing an additional 949,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $89.40 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.13 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average of $96.71.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $164,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,960.72. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.12.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

