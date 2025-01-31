Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 47 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $282.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.05 and its 200-day moving average is $324.99. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.93.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

