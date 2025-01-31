DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2,378.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

