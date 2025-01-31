Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.800-12.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.650-2.750 EPS.

Eaton Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.31. 1,761,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.09. Eaton has a 52-week low of $245.65 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Melius cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,696. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,780,769.20. The trade was a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,981 shares of company stock valued at $26,318,917. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

