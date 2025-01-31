Eaton Vance High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:EVHY) Plans $0.30 Dividend

Eaton Vance High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:EVHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3046 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.
Eaton Vance High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSEARCA:EVHY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 501. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34. Eaton Vance High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $54.19.
Eaton Vance High Yield ETF Company Profile
