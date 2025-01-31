Eaton Vance High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:EVHY) Plans $0.30 Dividend

Eaton Vance High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:EVHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3046 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Eaton Vance High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EVHY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 501. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34. Eaton Vance High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $54.19.

Eaton Vance High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Eaton Vance High Yield ETF (EVHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US corporate high yield debt securities with varying maturities. The fund aims for high levels of income and capital growth EVHY was launched on Oct 16, 2023 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

