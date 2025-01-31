Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 186.6% from the December 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

ENX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.66. 71,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,482. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

