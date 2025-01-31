Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 186.6% from the December 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
ENX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.66. 71,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,482. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $10.14.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
