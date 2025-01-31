Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) dropped 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 118,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 123,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

