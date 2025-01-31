Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 118,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 123,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

