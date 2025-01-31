EMC Capital Management Boosts Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Chemours were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chemours by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,552.80. This represents a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CC. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chemours from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

