EMC Capital Management Buys 3,864 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wabash National during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of WNC stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $30.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is -4.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael N. Pettit sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $25,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,132.13. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

