EMC Capital Management Buys 4,722 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,597.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 307,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after buying an additional 289,456 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $2,071,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the third quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth about $385,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

