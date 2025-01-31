EMC Capital Management Has $196,000 Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 68.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 24,380 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $2,426,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter worth $688,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 17.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,651,000 after purchasing an additional 123,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $720,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

National Health Investors Trading Up 1.2 %

NHI opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average is $75.76. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.06. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $63.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

