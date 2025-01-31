EMC Capital Management Increases Position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 835.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,346 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the third quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 1,103.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Quad/Graphics by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Quad/Graphics by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics from $7.70 to $10.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $9.13.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

