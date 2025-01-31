EMC Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

EMC Capital Management reduced its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,013 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,439,000 after buying an additional 24,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,646,000 after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.7 %

CMC stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.86%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

