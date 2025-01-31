EMC Capital Management Sells 11,233 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

EMC Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,233 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,030 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,108,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $66.59 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $140.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.