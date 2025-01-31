EMC Capital Management Sells 18,920 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

EMC Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,920 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 15.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Regional Management during the third quarter worth about $209,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Regional Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Regional Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 44.42 and a current ratio of 44.42. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Insider Transactions at Regional Management

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,300 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $177,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,080,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,206,867. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine R. Atwood sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $37,224.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,825. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,973 shares of company stock worth $2,179,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.