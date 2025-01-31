EMC Capital Management Sells 27,502 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

EMC Capital Management reduced its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,502 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 34,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,074,000 after buying an additional 36,616 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,103,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 36.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 117,988 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 78.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,893 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $708.43 million, a P/E ratio of 80.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOD. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gladstone Commercial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

