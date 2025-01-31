EMC Capital Management Sells 542 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

EMC Capital Management reduced its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 20.3% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 39.8% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter valued at $840,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSG Systems International from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $58.04 on Friday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $295.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

