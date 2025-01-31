EMC Capital Management Sells 8,268 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

EMC Capital Management cut its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HI stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $50.58.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $837.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.38 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HI

Hillenbrand Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.