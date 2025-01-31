Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$62.23.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENB

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$64.43 on Thursday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$45.05 and a twelve month high of C$65.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$61.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26. The company has a market cap of C$140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.511912 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enbridge

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.94, for a total value of C$66,293.64. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.