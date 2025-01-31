Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, an increase of 102.5% from the December 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, November 11th.

ENTX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 15,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Entera Bio by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 411,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

