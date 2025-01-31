Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $84.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 8,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $616,090.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,444.48. The trade was a 67.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at $613,431. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,637 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Entergy from $83.00 to $79.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $69.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.81.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

