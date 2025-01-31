Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the December 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,205,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Enzolytics Stock Up 12.5 %
Enzolytics stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,408,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,554. Enzolytics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
About Enzolytics
