Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock Holdings Cut by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equitable by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,976,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,418,000 after acquiring an additional 338,205 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,513,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,735,000 after purchasing an additional 161,376 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,220,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,322,000 after purchasing an additional 54,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,165,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 7.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,117,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,001,000 after buying an additional 148,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equitable from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

EQH stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.92.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently -88.07%.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,629 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,273.36. The trade was a 15.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $79,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,162.36. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,698 shares of company stock worth $7,904,806 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

