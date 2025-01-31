EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.57. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $97.00 and a 1 year high of $138.63.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

