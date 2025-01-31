Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.76%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE ETD traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,169. The firm has a market cap of $792.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.31. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $286,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,360,116.35. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

