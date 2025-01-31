Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Buys 210 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 241.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,349.36. This represents a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $279.00 to $276.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.24.

General Dynamics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $256.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.23. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $247.01 and a 1 year high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

