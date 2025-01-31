Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $110.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $115.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.46 and its 200-day moving average is $106.24.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Commvault Systems: Share Price Primed to Vault Higher in 2025
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Unsung Beneficiaries of the Stargate Project
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Starbucks’ CEO-Led Turnaround Gains Traction: New Highs Likely
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.