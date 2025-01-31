Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $220.80 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.41 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.