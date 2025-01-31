Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Sells 448 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $185.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.21 and its 200-day moving average is $199.05. The stock has a market cap of $169.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $155.46 and a 52-week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

