Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,239,273.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,600.27. This represents a 31.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,975.97. The trade was a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,882 shares of company stock worth $4,314,649. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.57.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $171.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.26 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $191.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

