Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.95, but opened at $30.22. Excelerate Energy shares last traded at $29.79, with a volume of 17,116 shares changing hands.

EE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Excelerate Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $193.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.09 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

