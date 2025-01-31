Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Stock Price Down 6.2% – What’s Next?

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $12.92. Approximately 538,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,204,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expro Group from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26.

In other Expro Group news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $205,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,181 shares in the company, valued at $787,971.59. This represents a 35.17 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jardon acquired 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $493,132.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,113.34. The trade was a 15.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expro Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 44,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

