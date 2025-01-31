Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.160-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.0 million-$284.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $279.2 million. Extreme Networks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $19.24.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 117.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $83,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 366,793 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,443.10. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

