Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $100.42 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $481.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

