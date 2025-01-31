Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,385,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,707,156. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.29. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $475.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.