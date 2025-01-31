Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $109.02 and last traded at $109.36. 3,100,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 14,558,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the second quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.2% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 111,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

