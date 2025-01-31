F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 7.48%.

F & M Bank Stock Performance

Shares of F & M Bank stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.37. F & M Bank has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $23.84.

F & M Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. F & M Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

