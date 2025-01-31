F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1,164.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,765 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,094 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 0.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 379,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 780.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 357,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 316,515 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 95,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 51,763 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd raised its position in F.N.B. by 48.1% in the third quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 175,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,652,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,261,778.50. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.8 %

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $15.86 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

