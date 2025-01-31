Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Up 40% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) rose 40% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 141,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 118,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Stock Up 40.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

