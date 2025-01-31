Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Up 40% – What’s Next?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 40% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 141,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 118,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$5.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.61.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

