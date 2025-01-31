Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 354,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 124,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

