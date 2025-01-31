Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Up 40% – Here’s What Happened

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 40% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 141,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 118,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$5.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.61.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

