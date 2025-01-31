Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Up 40% – Should You Buy?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 40% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 141,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 118,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$5.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.61.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

