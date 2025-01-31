Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Short Interest Up 32.1% in January

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:FIHL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.76. 513,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. Fidelis Insurance has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $21.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.10%.
FIHL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.
Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.
