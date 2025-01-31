Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Short Interest Up 32.1% in January

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIHL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.76. 513,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. Fidelis Insurance has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $21.32.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelis Insurance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,424,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 306.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIHL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIHL

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.